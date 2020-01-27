Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,095 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.0% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 36 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut their price target on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $2,300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,177.07.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,861.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,566.76 and a 52-week high of $2,035.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,833.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,815.85. The firm has a market cap of $923.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

