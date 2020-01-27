Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) Short Interest Update

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the December 31st total of 1,460,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 236,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMBC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBC opened at $22.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average of $19.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.05. Ambac Financial Group has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.45. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 27.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $216.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 125.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 19,497 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,359,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,575,000 after acquiring an additional 15,932 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 599,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

