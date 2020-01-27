Ambrosus Reaches Market Cap of $2.06 Million (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One Ambrosus token can now be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges including Gatecoin, Kucoin, Mercatox and RightBTC. In the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. Ambrosus has a market cap of $2.06 million and $368,312.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.81 or 0.03339697 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011043 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00195556 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028817 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00123282 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ambrosus

Ambrosus was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,590,975 tokens. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com.

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

Ambrosus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, Binance, Kucoin, Gatecoin, Coinrail, IDEX and RightBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

