AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) to announce $1.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. AMC Entertainment posted sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year sales of $5.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AMC Entertainment.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Cfra downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.43.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $6.74 on Monday. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.07. The stock has a market cap of $706.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 253.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 432.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 97.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 50.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Entertainment (AMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.