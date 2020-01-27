American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.97 Billion

Analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) will announce sales of $10.97 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.04 billion and the lowest is $10.86 billion. American Airlines Group reported sales of $10.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year sales of $47.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.30 billion to $48.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $50.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.24 billion to $51.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,312.65%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen set a $36.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.85.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $27.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.63. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 219,150 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 148,308 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the airline’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

