American Financial Group (AFG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter. American Financial Group has set its FY19 guidance at $8.50-8.70 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect American Financial Group to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AFG opened at $110.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.97. American Financial Group has a 12-month low of $90.20 and a 12-month high of $111.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

In other news, insider Mckeon Brett sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $15,060,000.00. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $21,462,000.00. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

