American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,855 shares during the period. American Tower makes up 3.2% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $36,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $754,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,450,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,664 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in American Tower by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.36.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,574 shares of company stock worth $1,250,626. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $237.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,141. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $165.67 and a one year high of $242.00. The stock has a market cap of $105.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

