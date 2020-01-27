AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Holdings Trimmed by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,318 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.10% of AmerisourceBergen worth $17,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 355.9% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 202,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $2,055,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,233,000 after purchasing an additional 44,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $1.42 on Monday, reaching $87.50. 77,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,605. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a twelve month low of $70.55 and a twelve month high of $94.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.15.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.15 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 48.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 13,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $1,204,721.79. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $963,316.08. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,724 shares of company stock valued at $5,561,840. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

