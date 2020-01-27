Amgen, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $3.89 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Amgen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Svb Leerink analyst G. Porges anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $3.89 per share for the quarter. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q2 2020 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.97 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $16.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $17.30 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.11.

AMGN opened at $225.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $139.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.01 and its 200 day moving average is $211.14. Amgen has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,793,346,000 after buying an additional 1,585,911 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 24,240.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 1,211,802 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 158.2% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 651,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,129,000 after buying an additional 399,317 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 21.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,567,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,337,000 after buying an additional 274,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 147.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 404,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,295,000 after buying an additional 241,185 shares in the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

