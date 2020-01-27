AmonD Hits Market Cap of $623,811.00 (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 27th. AmonD has a market cap of $623,811.00 and approximately $136,097.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmonD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, Hanbitco, OKEx Korea and CPDAX. During the last seven days, AmonD has traded down 34.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $301.89 or 0.03351435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011041 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00196503 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00123938 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 592,135,226 tokens. AmonD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial.

Buying and Selling AmonD

AmonD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Hanbitco, OKEx Korea and CPDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

