Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 78.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $58.25 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $50.66 and a 52-week high of $59.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.21 and its 200 day moving average is $55.19.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

