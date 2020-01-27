Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Buys 71,123 Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,123 shares during the period. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) makes up 2.6% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owned 2.56% of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) worth $9,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the third quarter worth about $18,948,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 494,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,870,000 after purchasing an additional 23,331 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 483,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,983,000 after purchasing an additional 22,279 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 381,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,473,000 after purchasing an additional 116,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 4,835.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 180,408 shares in the last quarter. 59.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) alerts:

ITRN opened at $24.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $529.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.88. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.19.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $69.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.09 million. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 27.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s payout ratio is 39.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.