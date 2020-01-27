Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Cuts Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,492 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 17.3% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owned 0.07% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $63,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $3,226,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 46,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $222.70 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $160.99 and a 12 month high of $225.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4577 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

