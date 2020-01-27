Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $1.65 Million Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,543 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in eBay by 3,187.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,771,690 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $69,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,804 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of eBay by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,979,812 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $155,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,216 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of eBay by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 6,610,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $257,658,000 after purchasing an additional 945,800 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,154,851 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $45,017,000 after purchasing an additional 663,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of eBay by 576.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 676,300 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $26,362,000 after purchasing an additional 576,300 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EBAY stock opened at $35.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.80. eBay Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.77 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.23.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.