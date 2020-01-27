Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF makes up 0.8% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONEQ. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 1,116.7% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 14,238 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 291.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 13,107 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,252,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,495,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 191.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $363.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $352.33 and a 200-day moving average of $329.03. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF has a one year low of $274.77 and a one year high of $372.00.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

