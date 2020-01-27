Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Increases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 0.9% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $261,958.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,668.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

NYSE ORCL opened at $54.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $173.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.97. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $49.19 and a 1-year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. Oracle’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.