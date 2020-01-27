Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Raises Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,949 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,637 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 0.7% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 2.3% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 4.7% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in Comcast by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 11,318 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

CMCSA opened at $44.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $202.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.67 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s payout ratio is 26.84%.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

