Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Raises Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,665,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $116.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.72. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $96.03 and a 52 week high of $123.74.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

