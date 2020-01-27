Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 1,310 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,093 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,927 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.85.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $185.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $149.09 and a 12-month high of $188.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.27.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

