Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 1,363 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up about 0.6% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,013,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,281,000 after buying an additional 251,927 shares in the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 111,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,696,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 132.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 13,868 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% in the third quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on C. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Vining Sparks raised shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.61.

Citigroup stock opened at $78.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $171.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.87 and its 200 day moving average is $72.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

