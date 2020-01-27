Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Trims Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,102 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,039 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Facebook by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 474,911 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $97,475,000 after acquiring an additional 16,903 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.97.

NASDAQ FB opened at $217.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.90. The stock has a market cap of $621.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.43 and a 12-month high of $222.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.88, for a total transaction of $23,597,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total transaction of $1,093,489.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 663,760 shares of company stock valued at $127,627,499. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.