Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Biogen by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Biogen by 43.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $256.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.64.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $278.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $294.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.37. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $338.87. The company has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

