Analysts Anticipate Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) to Announce ($0.63) EPS

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $43.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.63) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Applied Therapeutics an industry rank of 88 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

APLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Applied Therapeutics to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 15.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 532,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 71,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $228,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLT traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.32. 241,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,309. Applied Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $53.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.34.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

