Analysts Expect Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech reported earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oncolytics Biotech.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07.

ONCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $6.80 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 408,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 2.01% of Oncolytics Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ONCY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.14. 1,460,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,041,706. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $6.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 3.01.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.