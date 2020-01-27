Analysts Expect SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.15 Million

Analysts expect SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) to report sales of $72.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.00 million and the lowest is $68.30 million. SilverBow Resources reported sales of $88.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will report full year sales of $291.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $287.10 million to $295.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $291.65 million, with estimates ranging from $289.00 million to $294.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SilverBow Resources.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.59. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The company had revenue of $72.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.55 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NYSE SBOW opened at $7.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69. The company has a market cap of $94.74 million, a P/E ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.67. SilverBow Resources has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $25.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 57.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 11,397 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 12.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after buying an additional 51,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 4,961.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

