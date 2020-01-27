Analysts Expect Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Analysts predict that Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) will announce ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vaccinex’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaccinex will report full year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($2.57). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($1.67). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vaccinex.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. Vaccinex had a negative net margin of 4,740.03% and a negative return on equity of 585.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vaccinex in a report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCNX opened at $6.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average is $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $75.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.50. Vaccinex has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vaccinex stock. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,225,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,000. Vaccinex comprises about 1.2% of MSD Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. MSD Partners L.P. owned 8.25% of Vaccinex at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

