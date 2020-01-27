Analysts Issue Forecasts for Discover Financial Services’ Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q2 2020 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.68 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DFS. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $76.29 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $64.86 and a 1-year high of $92.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.79.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 861.1% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

