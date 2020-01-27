Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for KAZ Minerals (KAZ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for KAZ Minerals (LON: KAZ):

1/21/2020 – KAZ Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 540 ($7.10). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – KAZ Minerals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 680 ($8.95) price target on the stock.

1/14/2020 – KAZ Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 770 ($10.13) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 525 ($6.91).

1/13/2020 – KAZ Minerals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/9/2020 – KAZ Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 610 ($8.02). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – KAZ Minerals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 710 ($9.34) price target on the stock.

1/3/2020 – KAZ Minerals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 710 ($9.34) price target on the stock.

12/19/2019 – KAZ Minerals was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 600 ($7.89) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 690 ($9.08).

12/17/2019 – KAZ Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 685 ($9.01). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – KAZ Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 680 ($8.95). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

LON KAZ opened at GBX 453.30 ($5.96) on Monday. KAZ Minerals PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 375.30 ($4.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 744.80 ($9.80). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 535.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 491.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 4.59.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

