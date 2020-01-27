Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Kering (KER)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kering (EPA: KER) in the last few weeks:

1/22/2020 – Kering was given a new €540.00 ($627.91) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Kering was given a new €700.00 ($813.95) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Kering was given a new €580.00 ($674.42) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Kering was given a new €700.00 ($813.95) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Kering was given a new €645.00 ($750.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Kering was given a new €630.00 ($732.56) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Kering was given a new €600.00 ($697.67) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Kering was given a new €635.00 ($738.37) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Kering was given a new €540.00 ($627.91) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Kering was given a new €608.00 ($706.98) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Kering was given a new €555.00 ($645.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Kering was given a new €608.00 ($706.98) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Kering was given a new €555.00 ($645.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Kering was given a new €600.00 ($697.67) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Kering was given a new €540.00 ($627.91) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Kering was given a new €600.00 ($697.67) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Kering was given a new €608.00 ($706.98) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

KER stock traded down €20.80 ($24.19) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €552.60 ($642.56). 493,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,612. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €581.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €510.14. Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($485.35).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

