Analysts Set Expectations for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Central Valley Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of CVCY opened at $19.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $258.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.72.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.05 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 15,832 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 27,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 181,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 15,275 shares during the last quarter. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $43,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,796 shares in the company, valued at $598,169.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.67%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.