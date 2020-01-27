Analysts Set Expectations for GasLog Partners LP Unit’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for GasLog Partners LP Unit in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GasLog Partners LP Unit’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Get GasLog Partners LP Unit alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GLOP. B. Riley raised shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. GasLog Partners LP Unit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

GLOP opened at $11.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.16. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $23.38. The company has a market capitalization of $630.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). GasLog Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $96.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in the third quarter worth $949,000. American Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 3.9% in the third quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 505.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,856 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 53,307 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in the third quarter worth $340,000. 36.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.