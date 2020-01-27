Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Dermira (DERM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Dermira (NASDAQ: DERM):

1/24/2020 – Dermira was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/23/2020 – Dermira was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $18.75 price target on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Dermira was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/14/2020 – Dermira was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/14/2020 – Dermira was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/10/2020 – Dermira was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/6/2020 – Dermira was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Dermira was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/2/2020 – Dermira had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Svb Leerink Llc.

12/30/2019 – Dermira had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

12/26/2019 – Dermira was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/24/2019 – Dermira was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/12/2019 – Dermira was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/12/2019 – Dermira was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/12/2019 – Dermira had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

NASDAQ:DERM remained flat at $$18.71 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,997,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,141,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.63. Dermira Inc has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.62.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 million. Dermira had a negative return on equity of 583.07% and a negative net margin of 256.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dermira Inc will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DERM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Dermira by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Dermira by 621.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dermira during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dermira during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Dermira by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

