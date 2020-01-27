Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for IMPINJ (PI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of IMPINJ (NASDAQ: PI) recently:

1/25/2020 – IMPINJ was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/21/2020 – IMPINJ had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2020 – IMPINJ was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/10/2020 – IMPINJ was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/31/2019 – IMPINJ was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

12/17/2019 – IMPINJ was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2019 – IMPINJ was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/11/2019 – IMPINJ was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/28/2019 – IMPINJ was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

IMPINJ stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.94. The company had a trading volume of 12,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,175. The firm has a market cap of $756.18 million, a P/E ratio of -34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 5.90. IMPINJ Inc has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $40.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.58.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $40.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IMPINJ Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Eric Brodersen sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $120,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,946. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,185. Company insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IMPINJ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of IMPINJ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in IMPINJ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in IMPINJ by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in IMPINJ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

