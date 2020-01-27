Analyzing Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) and China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG)

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) and China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Artelo Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of China Recycling Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of China Recycling Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Artelo Biosciences and China Recycling Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artelo Biosciences N/A -140.48% -101.40% China Recycling Energy N/A -53.58% -25.70%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Artelo Biosciences and China Recycling Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artelo Biosciences N/A N/A -$2.17 million N/A N/A China Recycling Energy $4.89 million 1.21 -$66.00 million N/A N/A

Artelo Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than China Recycling Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Artelo Biosciences and China Recycling Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artelo Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 China Recycling Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Artelo Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 265.30%. Given Artelo Biosciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Artelo Biosciences is more favorable than China Recycling Energy.

Summary

China Recycling Energy beats Artelo Biosciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc., an ethical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, licensing, and commercializing cannabinoid therapeutic treatments. Its products pipeline includes ART12.11, a cannabidiol composition for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, stroke, and rare/orphan diseases; ART26.12, an endocannabinoid transport protein (FABP5) inhibitor for the treatment of breast cancer, prostate cancer, and neuropathic and nociceptive pain; and ART27.13 for the treatment of cancer and cachexia. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Artelo Biosciences, Inc. in April 2017. Artelo Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in La Jolla, California.

About China Recycling Energy

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. It designs, finances, constructs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. The company offers waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the blast furnace top gas recovery turbine unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generates electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes. It also provides waste gas-to-energy solutions comprising the waste gas power generation system that utilizes flammable waste gas from coal mining, petroleum exploitation, refinery processing, or other sources as a fuel source to generate electricity; and the combined cycle power plant, which employs power generating cycle to utilize the waste gas that generates electricity by burning the flammable waste gas in a gas turbine, as well as uses the waste heat from burning the gas to make steam to generate additional electricity through a steam turbine. In addition, the company offers biomass power generation systems (BMPG); and waste heat power generation (WHPG) systems; and project investment, investment management, economic information consulting, technical, and financial leasing services, as well as leases energy saving systems and equipment. As of December 31, 2017, it had five recycling WHPG systems and four BMPG systems. The company was formerly known as China Digital Wireless, Inc. and changed its name to China Recycling Energy Corporation in March 2007. China Recycling Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Xi'an, China.

