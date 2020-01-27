Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Co

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

PLAN traded down $1.24 on Monday, reaching $56.75. 1,515,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,326. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.56. Anaplan has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $60.36. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $89.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,704,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 48,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $2,703,873.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,244,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,734,606.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,747 shares of company stock valued at $12,979,251 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 36.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 97.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,289,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,542,000 after buying an additional 1,132,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 9,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 39.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

