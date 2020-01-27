AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Short Interest Up 35.0% in January

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 337,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

ANGO stock opened at $14.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08. AngioDynamics has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $25.48. The company has a market cap of $554.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.65.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AngioDynamics will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ANGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AngioDynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

