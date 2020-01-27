ANON (ANON) Price Tops $0.0112

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 27th. One ANON coin can now be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, ANON has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. ANON has a market cap of $85,066.00 and $58.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.96 or 0.03413161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011085 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00198028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00029304 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00125490 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ANON

ANON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

