Antofagasta’s (ANTO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital upgraded Antofagasta to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 840 ($11.05) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Antofagasta to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.50) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 903.57 ($11.89).

LON:ANTO opened at GBX 838 ($11.02) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.31. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of GBX 768.80 ($10.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,026 ($13.50). The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 931.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 891.26.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

