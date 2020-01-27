Apex (CPX) Market Cap Hits $929,267.00

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Apex token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Bit-Z and LBank. During the last seven days, Apex has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. Apex has a total market capitalization of $929,267.00 and $14,153.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00017032 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003270 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004867 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Apex Profile

Apex uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,588,027 tokens. Apex’s official website is apex.chinapex.com. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX.

Apex Token Trading

Apex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Bitbns, LBank and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

