Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APHA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aphria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Aphria in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.40 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.30 price target on shares of Aphria in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aphria in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Aphria by 76.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Aphria in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Aphria by 40.6% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Aphria during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Aphria by 14.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APHA opened at $5.27 on Monday. Aphria has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

