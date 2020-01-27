APIS Hits 1-Day Volume of $308,283.00 (APIS)

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. One APIS token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Bit-Z and IDEX. During the last seven days, APIS has traded flat against the US dollar. APIS has a total market capitalization of $13,723.00 and $308,283.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get APIS alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00011624 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000619 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000879 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000057 BTC.

APIS Profile

APIS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,026,205 tokens. APIS’s official website is apisplatform.io. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official. The official message board for APIS is medium.com/apisplatform.

Buying and Selling APIS

APIS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.