Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) Short Interest Up 30.3% in January

Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 697,300 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the December 31st total of 535,200 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 180,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Brent C. Jewell purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.07 per share, for a total transaction of $64,140.00. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 219,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 57,325 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,984,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,659,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $33.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.70 million, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.59. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $46.70.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.19). Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

APOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

