Apollo Currency (APL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.06 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $9.04 million and $1.06 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, CoinBene and BitMart.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007544 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009200 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000090 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDAX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

