Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 872,600 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the December 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of AMEH opened at $18.15 on Monday. Apollo Medical has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average is $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $640.97 million, a P/E ratio of 165.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of -0.86.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Medical will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

AMEH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

In other news, CEO Thomas S. Lam acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. Also, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $215,017.00. Insiders bought 303,058 shares of company stock valued at $5,428,152 in the last ninety days. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMEH. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Apollo Medical by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Medical by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Apollo Medical by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Medical by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,167,000 after acquiring an additional 361,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.