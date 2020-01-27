Apollon (XAP) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $36.00

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded up 44.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Apollon has a market capitalization of $9,277.00 and approximately $36.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Apollon has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Apollon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Apollon

Apollon (CRYPTO:XAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. The official website for Apollon is apollon.one. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollon

Apollon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon using one of the exchanges listed above.

