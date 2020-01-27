Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Given New Price Target at UBS Group

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) had its target price upped by investment analysts at UBS Group to in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Applied Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of NASDAQ APLT traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,489. Applied Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $53.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.72.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLT. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $3,798,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,170,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

