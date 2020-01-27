ARAW (ARAW) Hits Market Cap of $53,359.00

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded up 31.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. In the last week, ARAW has traded up 513.9% against the US dollar. One ARAW token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, LATOKEN and Hotbit. ARAW has a market cap of $53,359.00 and approximately $43.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ARAW alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00035756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.43 or 0.05437497 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026650 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00128305 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00018594 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002684 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00033073 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002631 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW is a token. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,368,426,360 tokens. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io.

Buying and Selling ARAW

ARAW can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Hotbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARAW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARAW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.