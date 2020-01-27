Arcblock (ABT) Trading Up 5.8% Over Last Week

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 27th. Arcblock has a total market cap of $13.48 million and $7.15 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001534 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Bithumb, LBank and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.03 or 0.03370407 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011210 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00197769 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00029258 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00124583 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, OKEx, Bibox, LBank, Huobi, DDEX, BitMart, IDEX, Kucoin, DragonEX, Bithumb, Gate.io and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

