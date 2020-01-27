Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,970 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 1,524.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 1,242.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,151. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.18 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,641.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 203,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,352. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $106,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,676 shares of company stock worth $1,612,249 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Archer Daniels Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

