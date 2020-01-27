Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Stock Holdings Cut by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,173,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,487 shares during the quarter. Arconic comprises about 3.2% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.27% of Arconic worth $36,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 134.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,109,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,855,000 after buying an additional 637,080 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at $13,186,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Arconic by 317.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 507,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after acquiring an additional 386,236 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Arconic by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,467,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,162,000 after acquiring an additional 360,441 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Arconic in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,422,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arconic alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARNC traded up $2.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.46. 232,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,341,350. Arconic Inc has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 17.87%. Arconic’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arconic Inc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARNC shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Arconic from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Arconic in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded Arconic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arconic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.22.

In other news, Director James F. Albaugh bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,837. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP W Paul Myron sold 10,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $312,465.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,153.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.